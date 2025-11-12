Left Menu

Zelenskiy Faces Political Turmoil Amid Major Corruption Scandal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is pushing for the dismissal of two ministers due to a $100 million corruption probe. This scandal implicates prominent figures, including a former business associate of Zelenskiy, in controlling state procurement. The ongoing corruption battle challenges Ukraine's wartime governance and EU membership ambitions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has demanded the removal of two cabinet ministers following an investigation into a $100 million corruption scheme. The scheme allegedly involves his former business associate and targets procurement in state enterprises, notably within the nuclear agency Energoatom.

This corruption scandal, Ukraine's largest during wartime, further complicates Kyiv's struggle against Russian offensives. Public outrage has intensified as anti-corruption agencies revealed the involvement of notable figures. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko requested the dismissal of Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk and Justice Minister German Galushchenko.

The ongoing probe underscores the vulnerabilities in Ukraine's energy sector amid Russian infrastructure strikes. It poses challenges to securing donor support essential for rebuilding. Additionally, showing progress in anti-corruption is crucial for Ukraine's EU membership bid, a strategic move to lessen Moscow's influence.

