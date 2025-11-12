Left Menu

Tariff Reductions on Coffee and Bananas: A New Dawn for Consumer Prices

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced impending measures to reduce tariffs on imports such as coffee and bananas. This move aims to lower living costs, following recent Democratic election wins fueled by inflation concerns. President Trump also proposed rebate checks and discussed lowering import tariffs with Asian countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to tackle rising living costs, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced upcoming strategies focused on reducing import tariffs on consumer goods like coffee and bananas. The Secretary, speaking on 'Fox and Friends,' assured that these new tariffs would help in easing the pressures on the American wallet by early 2026.

These developments come on the heels of significant Democratic victories in elections across New Jersey, New York, and Virginia, where affordability was front and center. As Republicans contemplate their next move, former President Donald Trump suggested measures like $2,000 rebate checks for households earning under $100,000 per year, though these ideas remain in discussion stages.

The potential lowering of coffee tariffs, particularly from producing giants like Vietnam and Brazil which face hefty import duties, marks a strategic pivot in U.S. economic policy. While Secretary Bessent hinted at specific announcements soon, the immediate impact appears promising as real wages are anticipated to rise in the coming months, alleviating some of the economic strains felt by Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

