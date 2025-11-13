Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Bangladesh as Bombings Precede High-Profile Verdict

Amid escalating tensions in Bangladesh, bomb attacks and arson incidents shook Dhaka ahead of a tribunal announcing a verdict against ex-PM Sheikh Hasina. Law enforcement heightened security as unrest unfolded, linked to political disputes involving Yunus's interim government and the disenfranchised Awami League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 13-11-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 00:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Tension has mounted across Bangladesh with crude bomb and arson attacks occurring in Dhaka and other regions. This unrest comes ahead of a tribunal's anticipated verdict against ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Unknown attackers sparked a fire at a branch of Grameen Bank, founded by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, right as destructive incidents shook various areas, including a railway carriage blaze at Dhaka station.

The violence prompted heightened security and arrests of Awami League activists. Allegations include political repression under Yunus's regime, as prosecutors seek to unveil purported crimes amid international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

