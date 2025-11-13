Diplomatic Dialogues: Jaishankar's Strategic Engagements at G7 Meet

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Niagara, Canada, engaging in significant diplomatic dialogues with global counterparts. The minister's talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan centered on recent regional developments and mutual interests, including trade, energy, and connectivity.

Jaishankar's discussions with U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio focused on trade and supply chain concerns, while talks with Canadian counterpart Anita Anand aimed at revitalizing India-Canada diplomatic ties. Bilateral meetings with ministers from Germany, France, Brazil, and the UK underscored strategic partnerships, exploring enhanced cooperation in multilateral arenas.

The meetings presented opportunities to expand trade, investment, and technology collaboration, with particular attention given to the Middle East, Indo-Pacific, and India's relations with the EU and UK. This diplomatic push highlights India's efforts to reinforce its global alliances and address regional concerns.

