Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Jaishankar's Strategic Engagements at G7 Meet

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar participated in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Canada, holding separate meetings with counterparts from Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Brazil, and the UK. Discussions focused on regional developments, bilateral relations, trade, energy, and strategic partnerships, with an aim to enhance cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 13-11-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 01:05 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Jaishankar's Strategic Engagements at G7 Meet
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • Canada

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Niagara, Canada, engaging in significant diplomatic dialogues with global counterparts. The minister's talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan centered on recent regional developments and mutual interests, including trade, energy, and connectivity.

Jaishankar's discussions with U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio focused on trade and supply chain concerns, while talks with Canadian counterpart Anita Anand aimed at revitalizing India-Canada diplomatic ties. Bilateral meetings with ministers from Germany, France, Brazil, and the UK underscored strategic partnerships, exploring enhanced cooperation in multilateral arenas.

The meetings presented opportunities to expand trade, investment, and technology collaboration, with particular attention given to the Middle East, Indo-Pacific, and India's relations with the EU and UK. This diplomatic push highlights India's efforts to reinforce its global alliances and address regional concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazilian Meal Voucher Market Reform Promises Billions in Savings

Brazilian Meal Voucher Market Reform Promises Billions in Savings

 Global
2
Power Struggles Intensify in South Sudan as Vice President Dismissed

Power Struggles Intensify in South Sudan as Vice President Dismissed

 South Sudan
3
Ukraine's Corruption Scandal: A Dark Cloud Over Energy Sector Amid War

Ukraine's Corruption Scandal: A Dark Cloud Over Energy Sector Amid War

 Ukraine
4
President Trump's Health Stands Strong: Inside the MRI Mystery

President Trump's Health Stands Strong: Inside the MRI Mystery

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025