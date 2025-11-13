EU's Urgent Call: Ukraine's Energy Corruption Scandal Sparks International Concern
The European Union's top foreign policy officer, Kaja Kallas, has labeled an energy-related corruption scandal in Ukraine as 'extremely unfortunate.' Amid this, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy has urged the removal of two ministers linked to the alleged $100 million corruption scheme, intensifying public discontent.
The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, expressed grave concern over an energy corruption scandal unfolding in Ukraine, describing it as 'extremely unfortunate'. She underscored the importance of Kyiv taking swift, decisive action in addressing the issue.
As the scandal escalates, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the sacking of two cabinet ministers implicated in a purported $100 million corruption scheme. This development comes amid increasing public outrage towards the country's leadership.
Speaking at the sidelines of a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Canada, Kallas emphasized, 'There is no room for corruption, especially now. The people's money should be directed to the front lines.' She urged for a prompt and serious response to the allegations.
