The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, expressed grave concern over an energy corruption scandal unfolding in Ukraine, describing it as 'extremely unfortunate'. She underscored the importance of Kyiv taking swift, decisive action in addressing the issue.

As the scandal escalates, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the sacking of two cabinet ministers implicated in a purported $100 million corruption scheme. This development comes amid increasing public outrage towards the country's leadership.

Speaking at the sidelines of a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Canada, Kallas emphasized, 'There is no room for corruption, especially now. The people's money should be directed to the front lines.' She urged for a prompt and serious response to the allegations.

