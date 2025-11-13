Left Menu

India's Strategic Diplomacy: Jaishankar's Engagements at G7

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Canada, discussing energy security and critical minerals. He emphasized international cooperation and held talks with counterparts from Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, the EU, and others to address global supply issues, trade, and geopolitical developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 13-11-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 04:03 IST
India's Strategic Diplomacy: Jaishankar's Engagements at G7
  • Country:
  • Canada

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took part in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Outreach Session on Energy Security and Critical Minerals in Canada. He highlighted India's perspective on energy issues, stressing the importance of reducing dependence and enhancing resilience.

Jaishankar advocated for greater international collaboration to tackle global supply challenges. During the event, he conducted bilateral meetings with several counterparts, including those from Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, the EU, and the US, discussing key issues of mutual interest.

He explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in trade, energy, and geopolitical developments, reaffirming India's commitment to working with global partners for mutual benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Domestic Tour: Unveiling Efforts to Combat Inflation

Trump's Domestic Tour: Unveiling Efforts to Combat Inflation

 Global
2
Emails Unleash New Scrutiny on Trump's Epstein Connection

Emails Unleash New Scrutiny on Trump's Epstein Connection

 Global
3
Historic Standoff: U.S. House Moves to End Longest Government Shutdown

Historic Standoff: U.S. House Moves to End Longest Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Legal Skies: U.S. Court Pauses Delta-Aeromexico Venture Wind-down

Legal Skies: U.S. Court Pauses Delta-Aeromexico Venture Wind-down

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025