India's Strategic Diplomacy: Jaishankar's Engagements at G7
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Canada, discussing energy security and critical minerals. He emphasized international cooperation and held talks with counterparts from Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, the EU, and others to address global supply issues, trade, and geopolitical developments.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took part in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Outreach Session on Energy Security and Critical Minerals in Canada. He highlighted India's perspective on energy issues, stressing the importance of reducing dependence and enhancing resilience.
Jaishankar advocated for greater international collaboration to tackle global supply challenges. During the event, he conducted bilateral meetings with several counterparts, including those from Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, the EU, and the US, discussing key issues of mutual interest.
He explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in trade, energy, and geopolitical developments, reaffirming India's commitment to working with global partners for mutual benefit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
