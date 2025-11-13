House Democrats Demand Transparency: Trump and the Epstein Files

House Democrats have intensified their scrutiny of President Donald Trump by releasing emails that point to potential knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's criminal behavior. The correspondence suggests that Trump was more aware of Epstein's involvement in sex trafficking than previously acknowledged.

The release coincided with Democrat Adelita Grijalva's swearing-in, which could lead to a House vote demanding full disclosure of Epstein-related documents. Democrats argue this is crucial for Congress to act as an effective check and balance on the administration.

Despite denials from Trump, the newly released emails and documents have sparked renewed interest and pressure for transparency regarding the extent of Epstein's relationships with powerful individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)