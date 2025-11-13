Left Menu

Nitish Kumar: The 'Tiger' Leading Bihar's Political Jungle

As Bihar approaches the 2025 assembly elections, a poster by former minister Ranjit Sinha hails Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the enduring 'Tiger'. Despite opposition challenges, NDA leaders, including PM Modi, reaffirm Kumar's leadership amidst scrutiny on the coalition dynamics and election strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:58 IST
Nitish Kumar's poster outside JD(U) office in Patna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A poster outside the Janata Dal (United) office in Patna has extolled Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, likening him to a 'Tiger' with enduring strength. The move underscores party members' aspirations for Kumar's continued leadership, amid mounting criticism from the opposition regarding the prolonged CM nomination process.

Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal has persistently argued that JD(U) is under BJP influence, questioning Kumar's autonomy. However, BJP and NDA figures have reiterated their steadfast support for Kumar, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizing his role as the alliance's leader as Bihar readies for its 2025 assembly elections.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan confirmed that Kumar remains the NDA's chief ministerial candidate, dismissing any ambiguity. As election day nears, party members prepare for potential victory celebrations, buoyed by exit poll forecasts favoring the NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

