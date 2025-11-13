Nitish Kumar: The 'Tiger' Leading Bihar's Political Jungle

A poster outside the Janata Dal (United) office in Patna has extolled Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, likening him to a 'Tiger' with enduring strength. The move underscores party members' aspirations for Kumar's continued leadership, amid mounting criticism from the opposition regarding the prolonged CM nomination process.

Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal has persistently argued that JD(U) is under BJP influence, questioning Kumar's autonomy. However, BJP and NDA figures have reiterated their steadfast support for Kumar, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizing his role as the alliance's leader as Bihar readies for its 2025 assembly elections.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan confirmed that Kumar remains the NDA's chief ministerial candidate, dismissing any ambiguity. As election day nears, party members prepare for potential victory celebrations, buoyed by exit poll forecasts favoring the NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)