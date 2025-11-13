BJP's Giriraj Singh Confident in NDA's Dominance Amidst Bihar Elections
Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticizes the opposition INDIA bloc, expressing strong confidence in an NDA victory in Bihar's assembly elections. He claims a superior seat count compared to 2010, crediting the leadership of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar for the alliance's assured success.
Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on the opposition INDIA bloc on Thursday, alleging their support for corrupt leaders. Singh expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) ability to claim victory in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.
Singh singled out Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, labeling him as corrupt and accusing him of prioritizing his family over the public. Singh emphasized that the people of Bihar trust development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, predicting the NDA will surpass the 206 seats won in 2010.
At the conclusion of Bihar's assembly elections' second phase, exit polls suggested an impending NDA victory. Predictions assigned 133-159 seats to NDA, compared to 75-101 for the opposition Mahagathbandhan. Jan Suraaj, a new political entity, is anticipated to make little impact. Final vote counting is scheduled for November 14.
