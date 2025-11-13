High Stakes at Dampa Bypoll: A Decisive Moment for Mizoram Politics
The Dampa bypoll in Mizoram, occurring after the death of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo, represents a significant political event. Vital for both ZPM and MNF, the outcome will shape future political dynamics, particularly influencing the upcoming district and municipal elections, while also affecting party standings in the assembly.
- Country:
- India
The Dampa bypoll vote counting begins at 8 a.m. on November 14 under stringent security, announced election officials. The initial tally will involve postal ballots, followed by electronic voting machine (EVM) ballots, with five rounds of counting set in the Mamit deputy commissioner complex.
Supervised by a counting supervisor and two assistants at each of the nine tables, including one for postal ballots, the event will also see oversight by central observers from the Election Commission. EVMs were transported securely to a monitored strong room the previous day, ensuring tight security throughout the process.
This bypoll, triggered by MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo's passing, is critical for the ruling Zoram People's Movement and opposition Mizo National Front among others. The results will influence the December district elections and may alter party strength in the Mizoram assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Election Alert: Congress and BJP Rev Up for 2027 Race
Delhi Blast Probe: BJP's Rao Criticizes Anti-National Forces Amid Investigation
BJP's Giriraj Singh Confident in NDA's Dominance Amidst Bihar Elections
Epstein Emails Spark Fresh Debate in Congress Over Trump's Involvement
Congress Clears Historic Shutdown Deal Amidst Partisan Tensions