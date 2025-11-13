High Stakes at Dampa Bypoll: A Decisive Moment for Mizoram Politics

The Dampa bypoll vote counting begins at 8 a.m. on November 14 under stringent security, announced election officials. The initial tally will involve postal ballots, followed by electronic voting machine (EVM) ballots, with five rounds of counting set in the Mamit deputy commissioner complex.

Supervised by a counting supervisor and two assistants at each of the nine tables, including one for postal ballots, the event will also see oversight by central observers from the Election Commission. EVMs were transported securely to a monitored strong room the previous day, ensuring tight security throughout the process.

This bypoll, triggered by MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo's passing, is critical for the ruling Zoram People's Movement and opposition Mizo National Front among others. The results will influence the December district elections and may alter party strength in the Mizoram assembly.

