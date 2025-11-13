Controversy Surrounds New Tanzanian Prime Minister Appointment

In a significant political move, President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania has nominated Mwigulu Nchemba, a former finance minister, as the nation's new prime minister. The appointment follows last month's contentious election results.

The election has been shrouded in controversy, with opposition groups alleging widespread rigging. Protests erupted across the country over the exclusion of key challengers, leading to violent clashes.

While the Tanzanian government disputes opposition claims of over 1,000 protest-related fatalities, the U.N. reports hundreds of deaths. Despite the chaos, Hassan maintains her stance on the election's integrity.