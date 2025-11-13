Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds New Tanzanian Prime Minister Appointment

Former finance minister Mwigulu Nchemba has been nominated as Tanzania's new prime minister following a contested election. Despite accusations of election rigging and violent protests, President Samia Suluhu Hassan defends the results. Disputes continue over the alleged death toll from the protests, with conflicting reports emerging.

In a significant political move, President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania has nominated Mwigulu Nchemba, a former finance minister, as the nation's new prime minister. The appointment follows last month's contentious election results.

The election has been shrouded in controversy, with opposition groups alleging widespread rigging. Protests erupted across the country over the exclusion of key challengers, leading to violent clashes.

While the Tanzanian government disputes opposition claims of over 1,000 protest-related fatalities, the U.N. reports hundreds of deaths. Despite the chaos, Hassan maintains her stance on the election's integrity.

