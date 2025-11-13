Left Menu

Taiwanese Influencers Stand Firm Against Chinese 'Separatism' Charges

Chinese authorities have issued a wanted notice for two Taiwanese social media influencers, accusing them of 'separatism' and offering a $35,000 reward for their capture. Taiwan rebukes these efforts as intimidation, stating legal accusations are solely performative, meant to evoke nationalist sentiment in mainland China.

13-11-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese authorities have issued a wanted notice for two Taiwanese social media influencers, offering a $35,000 reward for their capture. The move comes amid accusations of 'separatism', which Taipei deems an intimidation tactic by Beijing.

Quanzhou police stated that Pa Chiung and Chen Po-yuan, also known as rapper Mannam PYC, have long incited separatist views. Despite China's accusations, Taiwanese officials argue that Chinese law does not apply to their democratically-governed island.

Responding on social media, the influencers dismissed the threats. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council criticized China's actions as a nationalistic show. Meanwhile, lawmaker Puma Shen, also under investigation, stood defiant in the face of growing intimidation attempts.

