Taiwanese Influencers Stand Firm Against Chinese 'Separatism' Charges
Chinese authorities have issued a wanted notice for two Taiwanese social media influencers, offering a $35,000 reward for their capture. The move comes amid accusations of 'separatism', which Taipei deems an intimidation tactic by Beijing.
Quanzhou police stated that Pa Chiung and Chen Po-yuan, also known as rapper Mannam PYC, have long incited separatist views. Despite China's accusations, Taiwanese officials argue that Chinese law does not apply to their democratically-governed island.
Responding on social media, the influencers dismissed the threats. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council criticized China's actions as a nationalistic show. Meanwhile, lawmaker Puma Shen, also under investigation, stood defiant in the face of growing intimidation attempts.
