Political Rift Deepens Over Controversial Pune Land Deal

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve has accused CM Fadnavis of protecting Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son, Parth, from repercussions in a contentious Rs 300-crore Pune land deal. Alleging government bias, he demands an investigation and criticizes the collaboration between BJP and NCP in maneuvering political scenarios.

Updated: 13-11-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:13 IST
Maharashtra's political landscape is rife with contention as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Damne accuses Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of shielding Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son Parth in a controversial Rs 300-crore Pune land deal, now rescinded.

Damne alleges that the ruling party's collaboration with NCP has failed to hold the Pawar duo accountable. He asserts that political maneuvering and government interference are at play, potentially compromising judicial processes.

The ongoing discourse highlights discrepancies in official stances and fiscal obligations linked to the land transaction, with demands for a thorough investigation and accountability from involved state departments and officials.

EU's Swift Action Against Cheap Chinese Imports: Accelerating Duty Reforms

Eicher Motors: Accelerating Success with Record Profits and Sales

Real Estate Scandal: Arrest of Former Jaypee Infratech Chairman Manoj Gaur

Exercise Trishul: Pioneering Joint Military Synergy in India

