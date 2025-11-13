Political Rift Deepens Over Controversial Pune Land Deal

Maharashtra's political landscape is rife with contention as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Damne accuses Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of shielding Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son Parth in a controversial Rs 300-crore Pune land deal, now rescinded.

Damne alleges that the ruling party's collaboration with NCP has failed to hold the Pawar duo accountable. He asserts that political maneuvering and government interference are at play, potentially compromising judicial processes.

The ongoing discourse highlights discrepancies in official stances and fiscal obligations linked to the land transaction, with demands for a thorough investigation and accountability from involved state departments and officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)