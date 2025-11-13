Kremlin Predicts Inevitable Negotiation with Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Tensions
The Kremlin stated that Ukraine would eventually need to negotiate with Russia, foreseeing Kyiv's position weakening over time. Moscow criticized Ukraine for avoiding peace talks, while Kyiv rejected Moscow's terms as unacceptable. Russia remains open to negotiations but will continue fighting to safeguard its security.
Updated: 13-11-2025 15:48 IST
In a statement on Thursday, the Kremlin asserted that Ukraine would inevitably have to negotiate with Russia, with time not in Kyiv's favor.
Meanwhile, Russian forces are pursuing control over Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, accusing Ukrainian officials of dodging peace talks as Kyiv dismisses Moscow's terms as surrender demands.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's openness to political diplomacy while underscoring continued military operations to ensure national security for future generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
