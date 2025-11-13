In a statement on Thursday, the Kremlin asserted that Ukraine would inevitably have to negotiate with Russia, with time not in Kyiv's favor.

Meanwhile, Russian forces are pursuing control over Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, accusing Ukrainian officials of dodging peace talks as Kyiv dismisses Moscow's terms as surrender demands.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's openness to political diplomacy while underscoring continued military operations to ensure national security for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)