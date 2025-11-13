Left Menu

BJP's United Front: A Call for Latur's Electoral Victory

BJP MLA Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar urges party workers to unite for ensured victory in the upcoming Latur City Municipal Corporation elections. He highlights government funding and development progress while criticizing opposition inefficiencies. Nilangekar emphasizes unity, commitment, and reaching out to citizens for BJP's electoral success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust appeal, Maharashtra BJP MLA Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar has called on party workers to unite and secure a victory in the approaching elections for the Latur City Municipal Corporation.

During a recent meeting, Nilangekar highlighted the accelerated development in Latur due to substantial state and central government funding. He sharply criticized the opposition for failing to fulfill their responsibilities, instead shifting blame onto the government.

Stressing the importance of unity, Latur district's election in-charge, Nilangekar, emphasized showcasing the BJP's achievements and holding the opposition accountable in pre-election gatherings. With the slogan 'The lotus is our candidate,' the party underscores its readiness and dedication for the upcoming polls.

