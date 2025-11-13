BJP's United Front: A Call for Latur's Electoral Victory

In a robust appeal, Maharashtra BJP MLA Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar has called on party workers to unite and secure a victory in the approaching elections for the Latur City Municipal Corporation.

During a recent meeting, Nilangekar highlighted the accelerated development in Latur due to substantial state and central government funding. He sharply criticized the opposition for failing to fulfill their responsibilities, instead shifting blame onto the government.

Stressing the importance of unity, Latur district's election in-charge, Nilangekar, emphasized showcasing the BJP's achievements and holding the opposition accountable in pre-election gatherings. With the slogan 'The lotus is our candidate,' the party underscores its readiness and dedication for the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)