Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Congress Amid Bihar Polls, Extols Farmer Schemes

During a public address, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, of detachment from ground issues. He chastised Gandhi for vacationing during crucial Bihar assembly elections, questioning his commitment and understanding.

The Chief Minister reiterated the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) confidence in winning Bihar, emphasizing Congress's declining presence and leadership.

Highlighting Madhya Pradesh's agricultural success, Yadav underlined initiatives like the Bhavantar scheme, which supports soybean farmers by compensating price differences, positioning the state as a beneficiary of government-backed agricultural reforms.

