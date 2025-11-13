Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Congress Amid Bihar Polls, Extols Farmer Schemes
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized Congress and Rahul Gandhi for neglecting ground realities and praised the NDA's governance, particularly in Bihar. He highlighted the state's soybean farmers' success and emphasized government efforts like the Bhavantar scheme, which supports farmers by ensuring fair prices for crops.
During a public address, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, of detachment from ground issues. He chastised Gandhi for vacationing during crucial Bihar assembly elections, questioning his commitment and understanding.
The Chief Minister reiterated the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) confidence in winning Bihar, emphasizing Congress's declining presence and leadership.
Highlighting Madhya Pradesh's agricultural success, Yadav underlined initiatives like the Bhavantar scheme, which supports soybean farmers by compensating price differences, positioning the state as a beneficiary of government-backed agricultural reforms.
