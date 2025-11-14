Cuba has leveled accusations against U.S.-funded media platform El Toque, alleging that it is manipulating Cuba's informal exchange rate to incite unrest amidst the island's economic struggles. The Cuban government describes the online exchange rates published by El Toque as a 'farce,' with fluctuating rates exacerbating the economic hardship faced by Cubans.

El Toque's editor-in-chief, Jose Jasan Nieves, refuted these allegations in a written statement to Reuters, clarifying that although El Toque receives U.S. funding for promoting information access in Cuba, it maintains editorial independence. He emphasized that the outlet also receives monetary support from various international donors, ensuring unbiased reporting.

In response to Cuba's allegations, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department dismissed the claims as 'absurd,' asserting that the Cuban government's accusations serve to distract from their economic mismanagement. Meanwhile, independent observers cite the U.S. trade embargo and a state-controlled economy as contributing factors to Cuba's economic difficulties.