Cuba Accuses El Toque of Currency Manipulation Amid Economic Strife

Cuba's government accuses U.S.-funded media outlet El Toque of manipulating the island's informal exchange rate, contributing to soaring prices and unrest. El Toque's editor denies these claims, asserting diverse funding sources and independent editorial stance. The U.S. calls Cuba's allegations a deflection from its economic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 03:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 03:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cuba has leveled accusations against U.S.-funded media platform El Toque, alleging that it is manipulating Cuba's informal exchange rate to incite unrest amidst the island's economic struggles. The Cuban government describes the online exchange rates published by El Toque as a 'farce,' with fluctuating rates exacerbating the economic hardship faced by Cubans.

El Toque's editor-in-chief, Jose Jasan Nieves, refuted these allegations in a written statement to Reuters, clarifying that although El Toque receives U.S. funding for promoting information access in Cuba, it maintains editorial independence. He emphasized that the outlet also receives monetary support from various international donors, ensuring unbiased reporting.

In response to Cuba's allegations, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department dismissed the claims as 'absurd,' asserting that the Cuban government's accusations serve to distract from their economic mismanagement. Meanwhile, independent observers cite the U.S. trade embargo and a state-controlled economy as contributing factors to Cuba's economic difficulties.

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

