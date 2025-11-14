Left Menu

Ceasefire Exchanges Amidst Tensions: Hostage Returns from Gaza

Israel retrieved the body of hostage Meny Godard, taken during a 2023 attack. As part of the ceasefire, 25 hostages have been returned. Israel exchanges Palestinian bodies for hostages' remains under a U.S.-brokered deal. Tensions persist despite the ceasefire as accusations fly between Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-11-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 03:57 IST
Ceasefire Exchanges Amidst Tensions: Hostage Returns from Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a recent development in the ongoing Gaza conflict, Israel has secured the return of the body of hostage Meny Godard, who was abducted during an attack on October 7, 2023. The militants have thus far handed back the remains of 25 hostages, as part of a complex ceasefire agreement.

This agreement mandates the exchange of 15 Palestinian bodies for each hostage's remains. The fragile truce, mediated by the U.S., remains sensitive, with both Israel and Hamas accusing each other of violations. Meanwhile, humanitarian concerns persist amid ongoing violence and claims of partial remains being exchanged.

Looking forward, the ceasefire's next steps include forming a technocratic Palestinian government, an international stabilization force, and disarming Hamas. Both sides are under significant international pressure to comply and fully de-escalate the conflict, which has resulted in substantial loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Drone and Missile Attack Rocks Kyiv

Massive Drone and Missile Attack Rocks Kyiv

 Global
2
U.S.-Switzerland Trade Breakthrough: Tariffs Set to Plummet

U.S.-Switzerland Trade Breakthrough: Tariffs Set to Plummet

 Global
3
Law Firm Ordered to Repay Over $1 Million in Legal Battle Over Dam Disaster

Law Firm Ordered to Repay Over $1 Million in Legal Battle Over Dam Disaster

 Global
4
Russian Ship Sighting Stirs U.S. Maritime Security Efforts

Russian Ship Sighting Stirs U.S. Maritime Security Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025