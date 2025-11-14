Left Menu

Bihar Votes: A Veritable Referendum on Leadership

The counting of votes for Bihar’s 243 assembly seats began amid tight security. Seen as a referendum on CM Nitish Kumar’s tenure and a test of NDA’s popularity, the outcome will impact the political landscape. An historic turnout sets the stage for a highly anticipated electoral result.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 08:22 IST
Bihar Votes: A Veritable Referendum on Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The counting of votes for 243 assembly seats in Bihar commenced under stringent security measures on Friday morning.

Starting with postal ballots, followed by EVMs at 8:30 am, the votes from the two-phase elections held in early November are being tallied across 46 centers in 38 districts, officials report.

This election acts as a decisive referendum on JD(U) president Nitish Kumar's extended leadership and reflects the standing of the Narendra Modi-led NDA at the Centre. Observers suggest a victory for the INDIA bloc could invigorate the opposition. The historic 67.13% voter turnout sees 7.45 crore citizens decide the political fate for 2,616 contenders. Officials have ensured a robust count with 4,372 tables manned by empowered staff and equipped with micro-observers.

TRENDING

1
Bihar Votes: A Veritable Referendum on Leadership

Bihar Votes: A Veritable Referendum on Leadership

 India
2
Shady Land Deal Sparks High-Level Probe in Pune

Shady Land Deal Sparks High-Level Probe in Pune

 India
3
Tech Titans Weigh In on GAIN AI Act

Tech Titans Weigh In on GAIN AI Act

 Global
4
Ashes Rivalry: An Enduring Legacy in Cricket's Battle for Prestige

Ashes Rivalry: An Enduring Legacy in Cricket's Battle for Prestige

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025