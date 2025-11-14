Bihar Votes: A Veritable Referendum on Leadership

The counting of votes for 243 assembly seats in Bihar commenced under stringent security measures on Friday morning.

Starting with postal ballots, followed by EVMs at 8:30 am, the votes from the two-phase elections held in early November are being tallied across 46 centers in 38 districts, officials report.

This election acts as a decisive referendum on JD(U) president Nitish Kumar's extended leadership and reflects the standing of the Narendra Modi-led NDA at the Centre. Observers suggest a victory for the INDIA bloc could invigorate the opposition. The historic 67.13% voter turnout sees 7.45 crore citizens decide the political fate for 2,616 contenders. Officials have ensured a robust count with 4,372 tables manned by empowered staff and equipped with micro-observers.