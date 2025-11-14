High-Stakes Showdown in Tarn Taran Assembly Bypoll

The eagerly awaited vote counting for the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll in Punjab commenced at 8 am on Friday, following a voter turnout of 60.95% earlier in the week.

Triggered by the demise of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal, the election has drawn prominent figures, including AAP's Harmeet Singh Sandhu, who brings his seasoned legislative experience to the fray.

Security is tight at the International College of Nursing counting center in Piddi, as candidates await results, anticipated to unfold over 16 rounds.