Nail-Biting Finish in Jubilee Hills By-Election

The Jubilee Hills by-election witnessed a closely contested race as Congress candidate Naveen Yadav pulled marginally ahead of his BRS rival, Maganti Sunita, in the initial stages of vote counting, according to TV reports.

Vote counting commenced at 8 AM after postal ballots were tallied first. The election, crucial for both the ruling Congress and BRS, proceeded under tight security. The process was set to conclude after ten rounds of counting.

Approximately 48.49% of voters cast their ballots on the polling day, out of a total of 4.01 lakh eligible voters. The by-election followed the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. Notably, the Congress candidate is backed by AIMIM, while the BJP participation involved L Deepak Reddy.

