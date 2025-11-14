Left Menu

Nail-Biting Finish in Jubilee Hills By-Election

In the Jubilee Hills by-election, Congress candidate Naveen Yadav is slightly ahead of BRS's Maganti Sunita. The counting of votes began after postal ballots. 48.49% voter turnout was recorded. The bypoll follows the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. The Congress candidate gains support from AIMIM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-11-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 09:29 IST
Naveen Yadav
The Jubilee Hills by-election witnessed a closely contested race as Congress candidate Naveen Yadav pulled marginally ahead of his BRS rival, Maganti Sunita, in the initial stages of vote counting, according to TV reports.

Vote counting commenced at 8 AM after postal ballots were tallied first. The election, crucial for both the ruling Congress and BRS, proceeded under tight security. The process was set to conclude after ten rounds of counting.

Approximately 48.49% of voters cast their ballots on the polling day, out of a total of 4.01 lakh eligible voters. The by-election followed the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. Notably, the Congress candidate is backed by AIMIM, while the BJP participation involved L Deepak Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

