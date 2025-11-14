Nail-Biting Finish in Jubilee Hills By-Election
In the Jubilee Hills by-election, Congress candidate Naveen Yadav is slightly ahead of BRS's Maganti Sunita. The counting of votes began after postal ballots. 48.49% voter turnout was recorded. The bypoll follows the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. The Congress candidate gains support from AIMIM.
- Country:
- India
The Jubilee Hills by-election witnessed a closely contested race as Congress candidate Naveen Yadav pulled marginally ahead of his BRS rival, Maganti Sunita, in the initial stages of vote counting, according to TV reports.
Vote counting commenced at 8 AM after postal ballots were tallied first. The election, crucial for both the ruling Congress and BRS, proceeded under tight security. The process was set to conclude after ten rounds of counting.
Approximately 48.49% of voters cast their ballots on the polling day, out of a total of 4.01 lakh eligible voters. The by-election followed the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. Notably, the Congress candidate is backed by AIMIM, while the BJP participation involved L Deepak Reddy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Defends Nehru's Legacy Against Modi's Criticism
Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha trails in Lakhisarai, Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar leads by 79 votes: EC.
Bihar Elections 2023: Vote Counting Begins Amid Tight Security
Tight Race in Jharkhand: Ghatshila Bypoll Vote Counting Underway
High-Stakes Showdown: Nuapada Bypoll Vote Counting Underway