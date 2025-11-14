Bihar Assembly Elections: Votes Still Being Counted as Early Trends Favor NDA

As initial results trickled in, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appeared poised for a significant lead in the Bihar assembly elections, yet the Congress party's Bihar in-charge, Krishna Allavaru, remained cautious, choosing to wait for final results. He voiced optimism about a potential reversal in favor of Mahagathbandhan.

Speaking to ANI, Allavaru argued that 20 years under Nitish Kumar's leadership have yielded little progress, underscoring the need for Mahagathbandhan to take charge for the betterment of Bihar's populace. He also raised alarms over alleged electoral malpractice, lamenting what he described as 'vote chori'—accusing maneuvers repeatedly protested by Congress.

As the ballot counting progressed, the NDA showed dominance, surpassing the halfway mark with leads in 159 seats, while Mahagathbandhan trailed behind with just 76. Despite early setbacks, the opposition remains hopeful for a shift before the outcome is finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)