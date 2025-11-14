Left Menu

Harmeet Singh Sandhu Leads Tarn Taran Bypoll: A Tight Race Unfolds

AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu leads with a significant margin in the Tarn Taran assembly bypolls, ahead of 15 candidates, including Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa. The bypoll is considered a crucial test for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the ruling AAP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tarntaran | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:23 IST
Harmeet Singh Sandhu, the AAP candidate, is in the lead with 3,668 votes more than his closest competitor, Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, as the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll vote counting continues.

According to the Election Commission, Sandhu secured 20,454 votes while Randhawa had 16,786 votes after the eighth counting round. The election features 16 counting rounds in total.

This bypoll is seen as a crucial measure of support for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the ruling AAP, who have claimed victory in five of the six bypolls conducted since their takeover in March 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

