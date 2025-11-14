The Aland Vote Theft Controversy: A Deep Dive

The CID has made a significant development in the investigation of alleged vote theft in the Aland segment during the 2023 assembly polls. A 27-year-old man from West Bengal's Nadia district was apprehended for his involvement in the scandal, according to sources within the department.

The suspect, identified as Bapi Adya, was arrested on Wednesday and subsequently brought to Bengaluru for further questioning. Authorities believe he was responsible for applications aiming to delete numerous votes in the Aland constituency, primarily targeting minority and backward caste votes.

The issue gained prominence after complaints from Karnataka Congress leaders and drew criticism from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who accused the Election Commission of failing to properly address the 'Vote Chori' allegations. Investigations, including a tracked money trail to Adya's bank account, led to his arrest.

