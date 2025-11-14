BJP Claims Victory as Bihar Election Results Unfold Amid Controversy

As vote counting progressed for the Bihar Assembly elections on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) projected a significant victory, buoyed by support for their candidate MP Sanjay Jaiswal. He criticized the opposition alliance, Mahagathbandhan, accusing them of making empty promises and ties to criminal entities like the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Speaking from Bettiah, Jaiswal asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised for a triumphant government formation.

"From the start, I predicted an overwhelming majority for the NDA," Jaiswal stated, emphasizing that the electorate saw through Mahagathbandhan's rhetoric. He lashed out at Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor, suggesting that Kishor's social media presence failed to translate into genuine voter support. Conversely, Congress leader Pawan Khera raised allegations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, suggesting an undue influence over the voters of Bihar.

In a press conference, Khera described the election as a direct battle between Kumar and the people of Bihar, questioning the legitimacy of the electoral process amid accusations of disenfranchisement from Congress MP Manickam Tagore. As of midday, NDA led substantially, securing key seats, while trends indicate a commanding performance by the BJP and its allies in the state assembly race.

