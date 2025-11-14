Left Menu

Reeves Rethinks Tax Plans in Response to Political Pressure

UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves reversed plans to raise income tax due to political pressure. Previous signals of tax hikes had reassured investors, but recent changes imply smaller, complex tax increases. Economic experts warn this may harm credibility and disproportionately impact lower-income workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 13:42 IST
Reeves Rethinks Tax Plans in Response to Political Pressure

British finance minister Rachel Reeves has reversed her decision to raise income tax in the upcoming budget announcement on November 26. The shift is reportedly influenced by apprehensions over dissent from lawmakers and voters.

Faced with a fiscal gap requiring tens of billions of pounds, Reeves's prior statements about everyone contributing to the fiscal targets had hinted at potential tax hikes. However, the latest reversal, reported by the Financial Times, slightly affected currency markets as sterling dropped 0.3% amid concerns about Britain's financial trajectory.

Investors initially found comfort in Reeves's readiness to enforce tough fiscal measures, which helped lower government bond yields. Yet, economists, including Kallum Pickering, caution that fragmented minor tax increases could further damage government credibility, complicating the Bank of England's rate decisions. Alternatives, like lowering tax thresholds, warn of economic strain on lower-paid workers, risking revived market confidence challenges as seen in Liz Truss's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Azerbaijan Seeks Life Sentences for Karabakh Leaders

Azerbaijan Seeks Life Sentences for Karabakh Leaders

 Azerbaijan
2
AAP Clinches Victory in Tarn Taran Bypoll

AAP Clinches Victory in Tarn Taran Bypoll

 India
3
Macron and Zelenskiy: Strengthening Ties Amidst Global Challenges

Macron and Zelenskiy: Strengthening Ties Amidst Global Challenges

 France
4
Congress wins Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll in Telangana: Election Officials.

Congress wins Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll in Telangana: Election Officials...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025