NDA Sweeps Bihar: Embracing 'Vikas Raj', Rejecting 'Jungle Raj'

Bihar assembly election trends show a massive victory for the BJP-led NDA, signaling a rejection of 'jungle raj' and an embrace of 'vikas raj.' Leaders Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar credit the win to good governance and significant female voter participation. The NDA leads in over 180 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an overwhelming display of support, the BJP-led NDA is set for a sweeping victory in the Bihar assembly elections. This shift underscores a state-wide rejection of 'jungle raj' in favor of 'vikas raj,' as noted by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Ajit Pawar, another Deputy Chief Minister, applauded the progress, attributing the victory to the promise of good governance and a progressive trajectory for Bihar. The alliance has shown impressive leads in over 180 out of 243 seats.

Shinde highlighted the pivotal role of female voters in this electoral outcome, suggesting a parallel to Maharashtra's scenario in the upcoming 2024 polls. Both Shinde and Pawar extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar.

