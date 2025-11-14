Left Menu

From Bars to Ballots: Anant Kumar Singh's Political Saga

Gangster-turned-politician Anant Kumar Singh, while imprisoned for murder, won Bihar's Mokama seat as a JD(U) candidate. Singh defeated RJD's Veena Singh by over 28,000 votes. Despite legal challenges and his recent arrest, Singh maintains influence in Mokama, a seat under his family's political dominance since 1990.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:45 IST
Anant Kumar Singh, a former gangster and current political figure, has achieved victory in Bihar's Mokama constituency, even while being incarcerated. Singh, representing the JD(U) party, defeated RJD candidate Veena Singh by securing 91,416 votes, outpacing his rival by 28,206 votes, as per the Election Commission.

Singh's arrest in connection to the murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dular Chand Yadav marked a striking turn amid the electoral campaign, which did not deter the seasoned politician's stronghold in Mokama. This seat has largely remained under Singh's family's control since the 1990s.

Despite stepping down in 2022 due to legal troubles and handing over responsibilities to his wife, Neelam Devi, Singh's recent acquittal by the Patna High Court signals a potential return to political spheres. His victory signifies a resilient political career despite legal battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

