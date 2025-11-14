BJP Aims for 'Mission Bengal' After NDA's Bihar Triumph

The West Bengal BJP is optimistic about its prospects following the NDA's commanding victory in Bihar. The party anticipates that this wave of support will extend to Bengal, which it describes as eager to escape the governance of Mamata Banerjee's regime.

Senior BJP leaders in the state emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' mandate as a guiding principle for development in Bihar and beyond, including West Bengal. They argue that this strategy is essential for the state's progress and employment opportunities.

Echoing this sentiment, Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari claims the Bihar outcome represents a pivotal moment for democracy and is a testament to the people's desire for change. In light of Bihar's success, the BJP is mounting 'Mission Bengal', determined to eliminate TMC's influence and steer the state towards prosperity.