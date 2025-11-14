Left Menu

Reliance Industries to Establish Major AI Data Centre in Andhra Pradesh

Reliance Industries is planning to establish a significant 1-gigawatt AI data centre in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. The announcement was made by the state's chief minister, although the financial details of the investment remain undisclosed.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Reliance Industries, a giant in the business sector, is expanding its operations by setting up a 1-gigawatt AI data centre in Andhra Pradesh, a move that underscores India's growing importance in technology.

The announcement, made by the state's chief minister on Friday, highlights the region's potential to become a key player in the digital infrastructure space.

While details related to the financial investment were not revealed, the project is expected to significantly boost the local economy and technology capabilities.

