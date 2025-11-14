Left Menu

Renewed Clashes Threaten Stability in Syria's Sweida Province

Recent clashes between Druze armed groups and Syrian government forces in Sweida province have reignited tensions, despite a previous ceasefire. Both sides accuse each other of violating the truce. The conflict has involved drone attacks and reportedly led to significant losses. The situation remains volatile, with fears of further escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:46 IST

  • Syria

In a resurgence of violence, clashes between Druze armed factions and government forces in Sweida have flared up, reviving fears of an escalating conflict in the southern Syrian province. The skirmishes on Thursday have sparked mutual accusations of ceasefire violations, reminiscent of the hostilities that shook the region in July.

The National Guard of Sweida claimed that government forces targeted the town of al-Majdal with heavy weapons and drones, resulting in fierce defensive actions. Meanwhile, Damascus contends that it was the Sweida factions that breached the truce, launching assaults on de-escalation points, a move it labels as a breach of international accords.

Saber Abou Ras, a political analyst from Sweida, described the intensity of the recent clashes, which saw the use of attack drones and mortar shells. Despite hopes for de-escalation, the delicate peace in Sweida remains under significant threat, with thousands still displaced and tensions running high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

