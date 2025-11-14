Germany Pledges €150 Million for Ukraine's Defense Amid Energy Assault
Germany commits at least €150 million towards another PURL package of U.S. weapons for Ukraine. The funding comes as Russia targets Ukraine's energy infrastructure, aiming to demoralize the population as winter approaches. Defense Minister Pistorius revealed the decision after meeting European defense ministers.
Germany is set to contribute at least €150 million towards another PURL package of U.S. weaponry destined for Ukraine. This announcement was made by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius after a crucial meeting with defense ministers from key European nations, including Britain, France, Italy, and Poland.
The funding arrives at a critical juncture as Russia focuses its military efforts on debilitating Ukraine's vital energy infrastructure. 'Russia's strategy appears to be crafting a dire winter for Ukraine, aiming to weaken the population's resolve,' Pistorius emphasized in Berlin.
Previously, Germany had supported Ukraine with a 500-million euro PURL package, underscoring the ongoing commitment of European nations to assist Ukraine amid escalating tensions.
