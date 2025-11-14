Germany Pledges €150 Million for Ukraine's Defense Amid Energy Assault

Germany is set to contribute at least €150 million towards another PURL package of U.S. weaponry destined for Ukraine. This announcement was made by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius after a crucial meeting with defense ministers from key European nations, including Britain, France, Italy, and Poland.

The funding arrives at a critical juncture as Russia focuses its military efforts on debilitating Ukraine's vital energy infrastructure. 'Russia's strategy appears to be crafting a dire winter for Ukraine, aiming to weaken the population's resolve,' Pistorius emphasized in Berlin.

Previously, Germany had supported Ukraine with a 500-million euro PURL package, underscoring the ongoing commitment of European nations to assist Ukraine amid escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)