Bihar's Development Triumph: A Resounding Public Endorsement
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, known as Lalan Singh, hailed the Bihar election results as a clear endorsement of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's development agenda. He emphasized voter trust in development and highlighted the failings of Mahagathbandhan to connect with the electorate, reinforcing NDA's governance success.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and senior JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh, commonly referred to as Lalan Singh, declared that the Bihar election results serve as a decisive endorsement of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's focus on development. He noted that the voters have once again reaffirmed their trust in development initiatives.
Singh emphasized that development was the primary issue in the elections, and the five-year mandate granted by the voters will further bolster the state's progress. He remarked that the Mahagathbandhan failed to capture the electorate's interest, stressing that the public's choice was evident in the outcome.
The JD(U) leader highlighted that the NDA's strong performance reflects widespread approval of the governance collaboration between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He attributed the massive victory to the voters' appreciation of their combined efforts for Bihar's development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NDA Sweeps Historic Bihar Assembly Elections
Every section of the society has voted for NDA, especially women voters who turned up in huge numbers: BJP chief Nadda on Bihar poll win.
NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: A Testament to Development and Prosperity
I thank PM Modi on behalf of crores of party workers for the NDA win in Bihar assembly elections: BJP chief J P Nadda at party HQs.
NDA's Dominant Bihar Victory Marred by Allegations of Voter Misleading