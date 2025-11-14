Bihar's Development Triumph: A Resounding Public Endorsement

Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and senior JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh, commonly referred to as Lalan Singh, declared that the Bihar election results serve as a decisive endorsement of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's focus on development. He noted that the voters have once again reaffirmed their trust in development initiatives.

Singh emphasized that development was the primary issue in the elections, and the five-year mandate granted by the voters will further bolster the state's progress. He remarked that the Mahagathbandhan failed to capture the electorate's interest, stressing that the public's choice was evident in the outcome.

The JD(U) leader highlighted that the NDA's strong performance reflects widespread approval of the governance collaboration between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He attributed the massive victory to the voters' appreciation of their combined efforts for Bihar's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)