Diplomatic Hope: Possible Russia-US Summit in Budapest
Russia remains open to a potential summit with the United States in Budapest, contingent on proper preparation and previous agreements. Despite the initial announcement, the summit was canceled by Trump. Diplomatic communications may continue between Foreign Minister Lavrov and Secretary of State Rubio, said spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
In a recent statement, Russia expressed an openness to engage in a summit with the United States in Budapest. This willingness hinges on proper preparations and adhering to agreements from a previous meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska.
Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, emphasized that ongoing contact between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio might take place if required.
Although both sides initially agreed to the summit last month, President Trump canceled it, expressing concerns that it might not be productive. The possibility of resuming talks remains on the table.
