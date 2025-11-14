Left Menu

Sukhbir Singh Badal's Unyielding Spirit in Tarn Taran Bypoll

The Shiromani Akali Dal, led by Sukhbir Singh Badal, secured second place in Punjab's Tarn Taran assembly bypoll. Despite losing to AAP, Badal lauded the voters for their support against perceived government oppression, marking it an 'unparalleled moral victory' and emphasizing the regional party's ongoing influence.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, under Sukhbir Singh Badal's leadership, narrowly missed electoral victory in the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll, yet achieved a commendable second-place finish. The tightly contested race saw AAP's Harmeet Singh Sandhu securing the seat by a margin of 12,091 votes over SAD's Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa after 16 counting rounds.

Despite the loss, Badal hailed the outcome as a 'moral victory,' crediting the 'wise and brave' electorate for standing resilient against governmental 'oppression.' He expressed gratitude for their enduring support, which reignites hope for a Panthic government return in Punjab by 2027.

Once a pivotal Akali stronghold, Tarn Taran's seat reflected SAD's enduring influence, despite recent electoral setbacks. Badal's strategic campaigning underscored the party's resolve in targeting rivals and affirming its presence in Punjab's political landscape amid growing challenges.

