Victory of Governance: NDA's Historic Win in Bihar 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrated at the BJP headquarters, hailed the NDA's emphatic victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections as a triumph of governance and development. With a historic voter turnout, the NDA secured 197 of 243 seats, bolstered by alliances with key regional parties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a jubilant reception at the BJP headquarters, following the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) significant victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Celebrated by BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, PM Modi acknowledged the extensive mandate from Bihar's electorate.
Describing the election outcomes as a triumph for good governance, development, and social justice, PM Modi expressed gratitude to Bihar's citizens. He stated that the resounding win reflects an endorsement of the NDA's efforts and vision. On social media platform X, he emphasized the strengthened resolve to enhance Bihar's progress and thanked the electorate for their unprecedented support.
Highlighting the NDA's comprehensive development agenda, Modi praised the coalition partners, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan of LJP(RV), Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha, for their role in the victory. The alliance, led by strong performances from BJP and JD(U), secured 197 of the 243 assembly seats, with record voter participation at 67.13%, greatly influenced by women voters outnumbering men.
