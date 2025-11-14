Swiss-US Tariff Reduction Marks Diplomatic Milestone
The Swiss government announced a major reduction in U.S. tariffs on Swiss exports, lowering them from 39% to 15%. This decision follows a constructive dialogue involving Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Further details are anticipated from the Swiss government.
The Swiss government reported a significant increase in trade cooperation after a decision to cut U.S. tariffs on Swiss exports from 39% to just 15%.
This breakthrough resulted from extensive negotiations between Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, highlighting a productive relationship between the two nations.
Additional information and specifics regarding the agreement will be disclosed shortly, according to the Swiss authorities.
