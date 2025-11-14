The Swiss government reported a significant increase in trade cooperation after a decision to cut U.S. tariffs on Swiss exports from 39% to just 15%.

This breakthrough resulted from extensive negotiations between Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, highlighting a productive relationship between the two nations.

Additional information and specifics regarding the agreement will be disclosed shortly, according to the Swiss authorities.

