Swiss-US Tariff Reduction Marks Diplomatic Milestone

The Swiss government announced a major reduction in U.S. tariffs on Swiss exports, lowering them from 39% to 15%. This decision follows a constructive dialogue involving Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Further details are anticipated from the Swiss government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:53 IST
The Swiss government reported a significant increase in trade cooperation after a decision to cut U.S. tariffs on Swiss exports from 39% to just 15%.

This breakthrough resulted from extensive negotiations between Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, highlighting a productive relationship between the two nations.

Additional information and specifics regarding the agreement will be disclosed shortly, according to the Swiss authorities.

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

