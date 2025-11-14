PM Modi Lauds NDA's Historic Victory in Bihar Elections, Vows No Return of 'Katta Sarkar'

In a significant political triumph, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a historic victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to target the Mahagathbandhan. At a celebratory event at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Modi declared that the 'Katta Sarkar will never return to Bihar,' emphasizing the public's support for a 'Viksit Bharat.'

Modi criticized the Congress party for being more aggrieved by his 'Jungle raj' remarks than the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He also accused Mahagathbandhan leaders, notably Rahul Gandhi, of disrespecting Bihar's cherished traditions, such as Chhath Puja. Modi underscored the BJP's initiative to include Chhath in the UNESCO Heritage List, aiming to amplify its significance globally.

As the NDA emerged victorious with 148 seats, the coalition's triumph is attributed to Modi's national influence and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's grassroots impact. This powerful alliance portends administrative stability and developmental progress, resonating with the state's record voter turnout of 67.13%.

(With inputs from agencies.)