Bihar Polls: Trust in NDA and Rejection of 'Vote-Theft' Claims

BJP's national general secretary Vinod Tawde praised the people of Bihar for their trust in the NDA alliance, dismissing Rahul Gandhi's 'vote-theft' allegations. He stated that voters distinguished truth from falsehood and supported development, while highlighting the violence-free elections as a testament to improved law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:23 IST
Vinod Tawde
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's national general secretary, Vinod Tawde, extended gratitude to the people of Bihar for their overwhelming faith in the NDA alliance, effectively dismissing accusations of 'vote-theft' raised by Rahul Gandhi. According to Tawde, the electorate decisively rejected such claims, seeing them as irrelevant to the actual issues at hand.

Addressing the media, Tawde, also BJP's Bihar in-charge, acknowledged that voters discerned truth from deceit, ultimately rejecting empty promises. He particularly critiqued Rahul Gandhi's pre-emptive claims of election rigging as an excuse for anticipated losses, asserting that the allegation bore no relevance in Bihar.

Tawde also emphasized the historic nature of the violence-free elections in Bihar as an indicator of the state's improved law and order situation. The deletion of over 40 lakh purportedly duplicate or illegal voters was noted as a significant step forward, further reflecting the electorate's trust in the NDA's development-focused approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

