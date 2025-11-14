Osama Shahab's Political Victory Sparks 'Jungle Raj' Debate

Osama Shahab has made headlines by securing a seat in the Bihar Assembly from Raghunathpur, continuing his family's political legacy. As the son of late Mohammad Shahabuddin, a notorious gangster-turned-politician, Osama's win has ignited political controversy.

The RJD candidate emerged victorious against rival Vikas Kumar Singh from JD(U), clinching the seat with a margin of 9,248 votes. Shahab's total vote count stood at 88,278, while Singh managed to garner 79,030 votes.

In response to Shahab's victory, prominent NDA leaders expressed concern over the RJD's decision to field him. They argue that his election signals a potential resurgence of chaotic governance, reminiscent of what they term as 'jungle raj'.