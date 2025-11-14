Osama Shahab's Political Victory Sparks 'Jungle Raj' Debate
Osama Shahab, son of a former gangster-turned-politician, won the Raghunathpur seat in Bihar. As an RJD candidate, he defeated JD(U)'s Vikas Kumar Singh by 9,248 votes. This victory has stirred controversy, with criticism from NDA leaders suggesting a return to chaotic governance.
- Country:
- India
Osama Shahab has made headlines by securing a seat in the Bihar Assembly from Raghunathpur, continuing his family's political legacy. As the son of late Mohammad Shahabuddin, a notorious gangster-turned-politician, Osama's win has ignited political controversy.
The RJD candidate emerged victorious against rival Vikas Kumar Singh from JD(U), clinching the seat with a margin of 9,248 votes. Shahab's total vote count stood at 88,278, while Singh managed to garner 79,030 votes.
In response to Shahab's victory, prominent NDA leaders expressed concern over the RJD's decision to field him. They argue that his election signals a potential resurgence of chaotic governance, reminiscent of what they term as 'jungle raj'.
ALSO READ
RJD's Ranvijay Sahu Clinches Morwa Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections
RJD's Reflection: Analyzing Bihar Assembly Poll Results
Tejashwi Yadav Clinches Raghopur as RJD Triumphs Over BJP
This is a victory for the women of Bihar who had to face wrath of RJD's 'jungle raj': PM Modi at BJP headquarters.
BJP's Maithili Thakur wins Alinagar by 11,730 votes; RJD's Osama Shahab, the son of Mohammad Shahabuddin, bags Raghunathpur by 9,248 votes.