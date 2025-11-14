Left Menu

Osama Shahab's Political Victory Sparks 'Jungle Raj' Debate

Osama Shahab, son of a former gangster-turned-politician, won the Raghunathpur seat in Bihar. As an RJD candidate, he defeated JD(U)'s Vikas Kumar Singh by 9,248 votes. This victory has stirred controversy, with criticism from NDA leaders suggesting a return to chaotic governance.

Updated: 14-11-2025 21:08 IST
Osama Shahab has made headlines by securing a seat in the Bihar Assembly from Raghunathpur, continuing his family's political legacy. As the son of late Mohammad Shahabuddin, a notorious gangster-turned-politician, Osama's win has ignited political controversy.

The RJD candidate emerged victorious against rival Vikas Kumar Singh from JD(U), clinching the seat with a margin of 9,248 votes. Shahab's total vote count stood at 88,278, while Singh managed to garner 79,030 votes.

In response to Shahab's victory, prominent NDA leaders expressed concern over the RJD's decision to field him. They argue that his election signals a potential resurgence of chaotic governance, reminiscent of what they term as 'jungle raj'.

