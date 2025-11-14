Left Menu

Maharashtra SEC Expands Nomination Options for Local Elections

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has decided to allow offline submission of nomination forms for municipal and nagar panchayat elections, following demands from political parties. Recognizing logistical concerns, the Commission is accepting papers on scheduled public holidays, with the final submission deadline set for November 17.

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI): In a move accommodating various political parties' demands, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) announced Friday that candidates running in municipal council and nagar panchayat elections can now submit nomination forms offline.

This change comes after various political organizations, including the Congress, requested offline submissions due to accessibility issues with the online system.

The SEC has instructed election returning officers to accept nominations on Saturday and Sunday, even though these days are public holidays. The deadline for submitting all required documentation is 3 pm on November 17, offering candidates additional flexibility.

