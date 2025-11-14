Maharashtra SEC Expands Nomination Options for Local Elections

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI): In a move accommodating various political parties' demands, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) announced Friday that candidates running in municipal council and nagar panchayat elections can now submit nomination forms offline.

This change comes after various political organizations, including the Congress, requested offline submissions due to accessibility issues with the online system.

The SEC has instructed election returning officers to accept nominations on Saturday and Sunday, even though these days are public holidays. The deadline for submitting all required documentation is 3 pm on November 17, offering candidates additional flexibility.

