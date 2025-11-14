Bihar Elections: BJP and JD(U) Make Gains Despite Fewer Seats

In a surprising turn during the Bihar assembly elections, the BJP and JD(U) managed to bolster their vote share despite limiting their number of contested seats. According to the Election Commission, BJP's share rose to 20.07%, a jump from its previous 19.46% recorded in the 2020 elections.

Meanwhile, their ally JD(U) recorded one of the most significant increases, climbing from 15.39% to 19.26%, although contesting 101 seats compared to 115 in 2020. This result indicates a robust ground presence and sharper booth-level strategies despite a smaller slate of candidates.

In contrast, the RJD retained a lead with 23%, albeit slightly down from 23.11% in the last election, and the LJP (RV) dropped to 4.98%, reflecting changing dynamics in the electorate as smaller parties and independents made minor headway.

(With inputs from agencies.)