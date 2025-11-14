Left Menu

Bihar Elections: BJP and JD(U) Make Gains Despite Fewer Seats

The BJP and JD(U) increased their vote share in the recent Bihar assembly elections, despite contesting fewer seats. BJP's share grew from 19.46% to 20.07%, while JD(U) rose from 15.39% to 19.26%. Other parties experienced slight declines in their vote percentages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:33 IST
Bihar Elections: BJP and JD(U) Make Gains Despite Fewer Seats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn during the Bihar assembly elections, the BJP and JD(U) managed to bolster their vote share despite limiting their number of contested seats. According to the Election Commission, BJP's share rose to 20.07%, a jump from its previous 19.46% recorded in the 2020 elections.

Meanwhile, their ally JD(U) recorded one of the most significant increases, climbing from 15.39% to 19.26%, although contesting 101 seats compared to 115 in 2020. This result indicates a robust ground presence and sharper booth-level strategies despite a smaller slate of candidates.

In contrast, the RJD retained a lead with 23%, albeit slightly down from 23.11% in the last election, and the LJP (RV) dropped to 4.98%, reflecting changing dynamics in the electorate as smaller parties and independents made minor headway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
2025 Bihar Assembly Elections: Unpacking the Final Results

2025 Bihar Assembly Elections: Unpacking the Final Results

 India
2
Himachal CM Unveils Rs 53.96 Crore Worth Development Projects in Shimla

Himachal CM Unveils Rs 53.96 Crore Worth Development Projects in Shimla

 India
3
Green Fuel's Dirty Secret: Amazon Deforestation Links

Green Fuel's Dirty Secret: Amazon Deforestation Links

 Global
4
Alibaba Accused of Aiding Chinese Military By White House

Alibaba Accused of Aiding Chinese Military By White House

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025