Mahagathbandhan's Major Setback in Bihar Elections: An Unnatural Defeat

The Bihar Assembly election results have delivered a heavy blow to the Mahagathbandhan, as Left parties voice concerns and reflect on the unexpected defeat. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a sweeping victory, signaling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continued popularity and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's persistent appeal.

CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby termed the outcomes 'quite unexpected' and stressed that the opposition must present a more united front. Accusations of state machinery misuse, election manipulation, and enormous financial deployment overshadowed the alliance's concerted efforts against the NDA.

D Raja of CPI highlighted discrepancies in voter figures and emphasized the need for introspection within the INDIA bloc. Meanwhile, the CPI(ML)L General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya criticized the process, calling the results 'unnatural' and questioning the distribution of resources during the campaign.