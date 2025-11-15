Left Menu

Political Web: Investigating Epstein's Ties with Trump's Political Foes

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has assigned a top prosecutor to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's connections to political figures, particularly former President Bill Clinton, as requested by Donald Trump. Documents reveal emails tied Epstein to numerous influential individuals, but no charges against them for related misconduct have been made.

In response to President Donald Trump's call, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that a prominent federal prosecutor will investigate Jeffrey Epstein's relationships with Trump's political adversaries, including former President Bill Clinton. This move follows the release of thousands of pages of Epstein's estate documents by congressional Republicans.

Bondi named Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton as the lead prosecutor for the inquiry. The disclosure of Epstein's emails this week mentioned several high-profile figures, including Trump, Clinton, and Democratic donor Reid Hoffman, though none had been accused of sexual misconduct associated with Epstein.

The initiative is part of Trump's effort to spotlight what he terms the 'Epstein Hoax' associated with Democrats, alleging a cover-up akin to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump's change of course highlights political motivations intertwined with Epstein's extensive network and cloudy past.

