NDA Eyes Tamil Nadu: BJP's Winning Streak Continues?
BJP state chief Nainar Nagendran expressed confidence in NDA's win in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election, citing the Bihar election as an endorsement of BJP's leadership. He criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin for opposing central schemes, urging alignment for public benefit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 15-11-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 13:36 IST
In a bold assertion, BJP state chief Nainar Nagendran stated that the NDA will secure a decisive win in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election, following their notable triumph in Bihar.
Nagendran highlighted that the Bihar election outcome was an acknowledgment of the BJP's effective governance at the central level, despite misinformation campaigns, and anticipated a similar victory in Tamil Nadu.
Criticizing Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin, Nagendran urged the state to support centrally sponsored initiatives like PM SHRI, suggesting that such a stance could significantly benefit the citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
