Left Menu

NDA Eyes Tamil Nadu: BJP's Winning Streak Continues?

BJP state chief Nainar Nagendran expressed confidence in NDA's win in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election, citing the Bihar election as an endorsement of BJP's leadership. He criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin for opposing central schemes, urging alignment for public benefit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 15-11-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 13:36 IST
NDA Eyes Tamil Nadu: BJP's Winning Streak Continues?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold assertion, BJP state chief Nainar Nagendran stated that the NDA will secure a decisive win in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election, following their notable triumph in Bihar.

Nagendran highlighted that the Bihar election outcome was an acknowledgment of the BJP's effective governance at the central level, despite misinformation campaigns, and anticipated a similar victory in Tamil Nadu.

Criticizing Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin, Nagendran urged the state to support centrally sponsored initiatives like PM SHRI, suggesting that such a stance could significantly benefit the citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
School Bus Misfortune: 31 Injured in Jharkhand Gorge Fall

School Bus Misfortune: 31 Injured in Jharkhand Gorge Fall

 India
2
Explosive Discovery: Doctors Detained in Delhi's Blast Investigation

Explosive Discovery: Doctors Detained in Delhi's Blast Investigation

 India
3
Delhi Metro Eases Access with Lal Quila Gate Reopening

Delhi Metro Eases Access with Lal Quila Gate Reopening

 India
4
Boosting India's SEZs: A Blueprint for Expansion

Boosting India's SEZs: A Blueprint for Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025