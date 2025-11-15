Left Menu

Empowerment Through Leadership: Modi's Model for Success

NDA convenor Chandrababu Naidu credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the coalition's significant electoral victory in Bihar, praising his governance style as 'empowerment through welfare, development, and good governance.' Naidu emphasized that Modi's consistent policies have positioned India towards becoming the world's third-largest economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:47 IST
Heaping generous praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDA convenor N Chandrababu Naidu credited his leadership for the coalition's massive victory in Bihar's recent elections. Speaking at an investment summit, Naidu highlighted Modi's ability to communicate and perform effectively since his tenure as Gujarat's chief minister in 2001.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a landslide win, claiming 202 of 233 legislative assembly seats in Bihar, with the BJP itself winning 91. Despite being the largest party, BJP is expected to honor its electoral promise, keeping JD-U leader Nitish Kumar as Bihar's chief minister.

Naidu dismissed speculation about tensions with Modi, emphasizing their renewed alliance since 2024's general elections. He praised Modi's governance as a model of empowerment, welfare, and sustainable development, underlining Modi's role in India's economic advancement on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

