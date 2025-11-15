BJP vs TMC: Battle Over Voter Rolls Intensifies

Senior BJP leader Locket Chatterjee on Saturday leveled serious allegations against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing them of attempting to block the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. She argued that TMC's opposition stems from fears of losing support from illegal voters.

Speaking at the state BJP office, Chatterjee highlighted the successful impact of the SIR in Bihar, which she claims led to a fairer election process. The exercise has removed over 34 lakh deceased voters from West Bengal's rolls, a move Chatterjee argues the TMC fears.

In light of the upcoming 2026 assembly elections, the BJP continues to strategize to counter the TMC's narrative. Headquarters in Malda saw discussions focused on reinforcing campaign strategies, with accusations of violence against BJP workers adding to the charged political climate.

