Left Menu

BJP vs TMC: Battle Over Voter Rolls Intensifies

Senior BJP leader Locket Chatterjee accuses TMC of opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls to protect illegal voters in West Bengal. Chatterjee claims SIR has already removed 34 lakh deceased voters and could give BJP an edge, leading to TMC panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 20:15 IST
BJP vs TMC: Battle Over Voter Rolls Intensifies
Locket Chatterjee
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Locket Chatterjee on Saturday leveled serious allegations against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing them of attempting to block the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. She argued that TMC's opposition stems from fears of losing support from illegal voters.

Speaking at the state BJP office, Chatterjee highlighted the successful impact of the SIR in Bihar, which she claims led to a fairer election process. The exercise has removed over 34 lakh deceased voters from West Bengal's rolls, a move Chatterjee argues the TMC fears.

In light of the upcoming 2026 assembly elections, the BJP continues to strategize to counter the TMC's narrative. Headquarters in Malda saw discussions focused on reinforcing campaign strategies, with accusations of violence against BJP workers adding to the charged political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision: Father and Son Involved in Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Tragic Collision: Father and Son Involved in Fatal Motorcycle Accident

 India
2
Sapta Shakti Command Demonstrates Battlefield Excellence

Sapta Shakti Command Demonstrates Battlefield Excellence

 India
3
NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: Power Dynamics and Political Maneuvers

NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: Power Dynamics and Political Maneuvers

 India
4
Rangasamy Applauds Nadda on Bihar Victory

Rangasamy Applauds Nadda on Bihar Victory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025