Justice for Kocani: Demand for Accountability after Tragic Nightclub Fire
A protest in Skopje, North Macedonia, called for justice for the 63 victims of a March nightclub fire in Kocani. Demonstrators, including victims' families, pressed for accountability, as 37 individuals face charges connected to the tragedy. A trial is set to begin on November 19.
Thousands of demonstrators convened in Skopje, North Macedonia's capital, demanding justice for the 63 victims of a devastating nightclub fire in March. The blaze erupted during a hip hop concert in Kocani, sparking outrage among families and supporters who rallied for accountability.
North Macedonian officials have laid charges against 37 individuals believed to be linked to the tragic incident. Protesters, clad in black and holding photos of the victims, emphasized their resolve for a transparent legal process. 'There is hope that we will not forget and that those responsible will be held accountable,' said protester Bojan Eftimov.
The fire, reportedly sparked by flares, left dozens injured as panicked attendees struggled to escape the unlicensed venue through its sole exit. A trial poised to address these serious charges is slated to commence on November 19.
