Ukraine Seeks to Resume Prisoner Exchange with Russia

Ukraine aims for the release of 1,200 citizens through prisoner exchanges with Russia. President Zelenskiy and Security Chief Umerov are actively negotiating, with consultations held in Turkey and UAE. Agreed to return to Istanbul agreements, with detailed plans forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 12:02 IST
Ukraine is making efforts to restart prisoner exchanges with Russia, with a goal of liberating 1,200 Ukrainians. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, along with Security Council chief Rustem Umerov, have stated their commitment to resuming these exchanges.

Umerov recently held strategic consultations in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, supported by partners in Kyiv, to get the process underway. Discussions have led to an agreement to revert to the Istanbul agreements—prisoner-exchange protocols mediated by Turkey in 2022, which initially facilitated large-scale swaps.

No immediate response came from Moscow to these declarations. The two nations have previously conducted multiple prisoner exchanges, though such events have been inconsistent, often disrupted by conflicts stemming from Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Plans for the precise orchestration of future exchanges are still being worked out.

