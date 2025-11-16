Left Menu

Iran Halts Uranium Enrichment Post-Strike

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed the cessation of uranium enrichment in the country following recent bombings of their facilities by Israel and the United States. Araghchi emphasized that all operations comply with the International Atomic Energy Agency's guidelines, stating facilities are under full monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 16-11-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 16:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Sunday that the nation has ceased uranium enrichment activities across all sites. This revelation follows the bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities by Israel and the United States in June.

Araghchi asserted to an Associated Press journalist that there are no undisclosed enrichment projects in the country, reinforcing Iran's commitment to international nuclear regulations. He highlighted that all nuclear activities are safeguarded and monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The announcement came during a press visit covered by international media, offering transparency about Iran's current nuclear activities amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

