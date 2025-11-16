Iran Halts Uranium Enrichment Post-Strike

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Sunday that the nation has ceased uranium enrichment activities across all sites. This revelation follows the bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities by Israel and the United States in June.

Araghchi asserted to an Associated Press journalist that there are no undisclosed enrichment projects in the country, reinforcing Iran's commitment to international nuclear regulations. He highlighted that all nuclear activities are safeguarded and monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The announcement came during a press visit covered by international media, offering transparency about Iran's current nuclear activities amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)